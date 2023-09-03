I have seen Tom Horne, AZ superintendent of public instructions, in numerous TV ads lately, saying things like: “My job is to further improve Arizona’s already excellent public schools, but if your school is not meeting your child’s needs, you have choices.”

Choices? Yes “choices.” And when he says “choices”, Horne means ESA vouchers.

But wait …

If my school is not meeting my child’s needs, that means it probably is not meeting other children’s needs, either. Right?

And that means my school has a problem that needs to be addressed. Right?

But instead of helping my school address that problem, Horne is telling me to take the ESA vouchers and run for the hills!

Really, Tom? Do you really think that’s a competent response to problems in our public schools? Are you sure, Tom, you are competent enough to “further improve Arizona’s already excellent public schools?” Are you?

HANS BUHRER

Flagstaff