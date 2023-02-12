Students who do not have food security will not and can not consistently attend to class.

Students who do not have secure housing do not and can not consistently attend to class.

Students who undergo cyclical emotional and physical trauma cannot attend to academics.

This is what is addressed by Social/Emotional Learning. It's not a new idea. Studies that support these embarrassingly obvious facts are nearly a century old.

This is also the target of Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne.

His focus is on standardized test preparation -- which is fine. But he presents it as a dichotomy, claiming that we cannot address students' emotional needs while also raising test scores.

It's not just that he refuses to address the most foundational problems in education, he is actually making them worse.

Respectfully submitted,

KEN LINCK

Flagstaff