According to the United States Supreme Court, we collectively have arrived at nirvana. Our country is free of all racism and bigotry so much so that we no longer need laws to equalize centuries of hate and deceit.

I vehemently disagree with this Court. In one stunning decision recently, they have reversed decades of precedence that had worked to even the playing field in education for people of color by striking down Affirmative Action at Harvard and North Carolina Universities (Supreme Court rules that colleges must stop considering the race of applicants for admission. Follow live updates, 6/29/23, AZ Daily Sun). In a second equally disturbing decision today, the court has legalized discrimination against the LGTBQ+ community by allowing a business to refuse its services to homosexuals. (In gay rights defeat, Supreme Court rules for designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples, 6/30/23, AZ Daily Sun).

The only reason these decisions were handed down is the unequal make up of the Supreme Court. Starting with the fiasco in February 2016 with the death of Judge Anthony Scalia and the refusal of the Republican lead Senate to seat a new member of the Court, it has been stacked with conservative judges.

These decisions are a wake-up call to every Arizonan who believes we have not reached the promised land. Though there has been progress in our country concerning discrimination against people of color and the gay community, racism and bigotry still exist. Just ask a person of color or an individual who does not identify as a heterosexual. We are nowhere near the country that Dr. Martin Luther King envisioned where his children are being judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. The way to change course in our democracy is at the ballot box and the court of public opinion. If you are not registered, do so immediately, because we need every single citizen of voting age to participate in the next election. Get involved locally by volunteering in the party of your choice or participate in a protest.

Unlike the attempted insurrection that happened on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol, I believe that violence is not the way. True equality and a real democracy depends on peaceful citizen engagement.

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver