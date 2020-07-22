Letter to the Editor: To ensure safe, fair election, encourage voting by mail
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: To ensure safe, fair election, encourage voting by mail

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

Voting by mail is popular, safe and vital to voting participation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Federal Election Commission and nonpartisan National Vote at Home Institute:

States with higher use of mailed-out ballots see a higher voter turnout.

Voting by mail increases voting participation in local elections as well as national ones. Mail-in ballots increase voting participation among voters with disabilities.

Both “red” and “blue” states utilize mail-in ballots.

Vote-at-home is less expensive than in-person voting.

Ballots are only sent to registered voters. Ballot envelopes are barcoded to one individual voter and validated by voter signature verification. Tampering with or diverting a mail ballot is a felony punishable by large fines and years of jail time. We voters can track our ballot in real time using USPS mail-tracking tools.

I am calling on our local Board of Elections and state election officials to take action today. I hope others will join me. To ensure a safe, fair election this November, all voters must be able to cast their ballot by mail.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic
Letters

Letter to the Editor: City should begin bracing for return of college kids during pandemic

“You don’t have to wear that in here, man.” That was what my now former barber right next to NAU’s campus told me when I walked in with a mask on ready to get my first haircut in months. The barber wasn’t wearing a mask, and neither was his last client, a typical young college student who politely held the door open. This was about four weeks ago, and thankfully, the barber is now required to wear a mask.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News