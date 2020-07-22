Letter to the Editor: To ensure safe, fair election, encourage voting by mail

Voting by mail is popular, safe and vital to voting participation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the U.S. Federal Election Commission and nonpartisan National Vote at Home Institute:
States with higher use of mailed-out ballots see a higher voter turnout.
Voting by mail increases voting participation in local elections as well as national ones. Mail-in ballots increase voting participation among voters with disabilities.
Both “red” and “blue” states utilize mail-in ballots.
Vote-at-home is less expensive than in-person voting.
Ballots are only sent to registered voters. Ballot envelopes are barcoded to one individual voter and validated by voter signature verification. Tampering with or diverting a mail ballot is a felony punishable by large fines and years of jail time. We voters can track our ballot in real time using USPS mail-tracking tools.
I am calling on our local Board of Elections and state election officials to take action today. I hope others will join me. To ensure a safe, fair election this November, all voters must be able to cast their ballot by mail.
ANNE HART
Flagstaff
