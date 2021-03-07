Letter to the Editor: Tiring of harassment of Native Americans during Senate hearings

Sen. Barrasso also asked Rep. Haaland during last week's hearings about why she had tweeted in October 2020 that “Republicans don’t believe in science.” Candidates for Cabinet positions often have their hands tied at their confirmation hearings due to the politicization of the process, so I will translate her tweet. What Rep. Haaland meant was that Republicans have refused to try and limit carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, which are the leading culprit of climate change. Sen. Barrasso has on his website that “... we have to stop fooling ourselves that eliminating US fossil fuel production is going to solve the problem.” The senator is the one who is fooling himself. We need to eventually stop U.S. fossil fuel production. We have to immediately reset our goals for oil and gas production and transition to alternative energy. If we do not, the world will be unrecognizable within 20-30 years.