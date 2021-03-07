Letter to the Editor: Tiring of harassment of Native Americans during Senate hearings

There is a pattern of disrespectful questioning by senators toward Native Americans seeking Presidential appointments. In 2017 upon questioning Rear Admiral Michael Weahkee, acting director of the Indian Health Service (I.H.S.), Sen. Jon Tester raised his voice and was condescending when inquiring about staffing within the I.H.S. This past week, in an identical manner, Sen. John Barrasso yelled at Rep. Deb Haaland from New Mexico. He exclaimed, “I’m talking about the law!” when she did not give him an answer that he thought was appropriate in her recent Senate Confirmation hearing for her historical nomination as the Secretary of the Interior. (Native American nominee’s grilling raises questions about bias, 2/28, Daily Sun)
Being a physician at Tuba City, Winslow and most recently at the Whitetiver Indian Hospital, I have participated in many national meetings. On multiple occasions, I attended the I.H.S. Combined Councils Conference with Weahkee. He is a member of the Zuni tribe in New Mexico. I have found him to be thoughtful and dedicated. He is open to constructive suggestions from his staff. He is an excellent leader.
I was very disturbed a few years ago when I saw a video of the Senate hearing in which the Rear Admiral was being asked about the proposed 2018 federal budget for the I.H.S. Senators were practically shouting at him as he did not specifically answer their questions. “All I want is some damn answers, that’s it,” said Sen. Tester. Weahkee was caught in a no-win situation.
Sen. Barrasso also asked Rep. Haaland during last week's hearings about why she had tweeted in October 2020 that “Republicans don’t believe in science.” Candidates for Cabinet positions often have their hands tied at their confirmation hearings due to the politicization of the process, so I will translate her tweet. What Rep. Haaland meant was that Republicans have refused to try and limit carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, which are the leading culprit of climate change. Sen. Barrasso has on his website that “... we have to stop fooling ourselves that eliminating US fossil fuel production is going to solve the problem.” The senator is the one who is fooling himself. We need to eventually stop U.S. fossil fuel production. We have to immediately reset our goals for oil and gas production and transition to alternative energy. If we do not, the world will be unrecognizable within 20-30 years.
These senators have offended two Native American public servants with their yelling and self-serving lines of questioning. As a citizen of the United States, I offer my apologies to both Rear Admiral Weahkee and Rep. Haaland for their treatment at the hands of elected officials. I do so knowing that no other statement of contrition is forthcoming anytime soon. I also would like to thank them for their years of unselfish public service.
GREGORY JARRIN, MD
Winslow