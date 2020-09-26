Letter to the Editor: Tips to help to prevent rail-related incidents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those who walk on train tracks or rush through grade crossings likely make a few big -- and wrong -- assumptions: trains are loud, big and slow, so I’d see one approaching or have time to move out of the way if one comes.

But the sad reality is that this faulty thought process leads to 95% of all rail-related deaths in the U.S., with a person or vehicle being struck by a train every three hours across America. Unfortunately, Arizona ranks highly when it comes to rail-related incidents; we saw 16 deaths and dozens more injuries in 2019.

Fortunately, these accidents are preventable. This week marks U.S. Rail Safety Week (Sept. 21- 27), a national event coordinated by Operation Lifesaver, Inc. in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation and other safety organizations.

You can do your part to build awareness by learning and sharing these key rail safety tips:

1. Never try to beat a train — any approaching train is always closer, moving faster, than you think;

2. Always expect a train — freight trains don't travel at fixed times and passenger schedules change;

3. Look and listen for trains as you approach a crossing — obey all signs, warning lights and gates; and