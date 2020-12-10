 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Tip like it's 2020
Letter to the Editor: Tip like it's 2020

Letters

Last year I read an article that suggested tipping your newspaper delivery person $10-$15. That's approximately a 2-3% tip. (If your waiter provided great service, would you leave a 2% tip?)

Ten dollars may have been suitable in 1960, when you tipped a kid on a bike a quarter each week. Now newspaper carriers are adults driving their own cars many miles. They drive in the cold with car windows open so they can throw to both sides. They deliver different papers and have to get the right paper to the right address efficiently in the dark. It's not a simple task.

ANN MONTGOMERY

Flagstaff

