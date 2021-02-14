Letter to the Editor: Time to write to political leaders and say, 'Show me the money!'

“A massive earthquake and tsunami wiped out the City of Miami and all its occupants!” If that had been a real headline, the country would have mustered every available resource to guard against it and to save the survivors.

Of course, that’s not a real headline, but U.S. deaths from COVID-19 top 464,000 people (the population of Miami). We have seen the federal government push off responsibility for prevention and recovery to the states, and we see the current White House trying to prevent further damage.

But some members of Congress, especially in the Senate, say their plans are too much, the economy is recovering on its own, the virus is abating. Some even go so far as to say it was a hoax.

Every individual making less than $60,000 needs help. Every first responder and medical professional needs federal help, supplies and money.

Senators receive $3,346 per week plus expense accounts, transportation, etc., and the Republicans do not want to approve $1,400 stimulus (really survival) plus additional jobless benefits? And unlike the recovery money in the 2009 housing collapse, this money goes to real people, not Wall Street tycoons.

Call, email or write your Senators and members of Congress and say, “Show me the money!”