Letter to the Editor: Time to think twice about mask mandates and who they protect?

COVID infections are again on the rise, especially in areas where vaccination numbers are low. OK ... some folks are afraid of vaccination and a handful of others cannot have a vaccination for health reasons. But I ask myself, why would someone choose to suffer COVID versus getting a shot to prevent it? Getting vaccinated seems to me to be a win-win. Protect oneself and protect others (the common good) and especially the millions of children who still do not have the opportunity to be protected by vaccination!

My granddaughter begins kindergarten this August. We know that wearing masks is one of the ways to protect oneself from contracting COVID. Why then has our Arizona government drafted a mandate that prevents schools from requiring masks? It makes no sense to me.

Does our government care about the welfare of our children? Mask wearing is a main defense against transmission of COVID, so why not allow schools to require mask wearing? Young children are not likely to social distance or be mindful of frequent hand-washing, so another defense is needed: mask wearing. And at the university level, if a university, in its attempt to protect students, wishes to require vaccination, why is our government tying their hands?