Letter to the Editor: Time to tell Congress thoughts on Big Tech

Many people don’t realize how much more we pay for purchases we make on our mobile devices because to the draconian ways that the big tech platforms, namely Apple and Google, charge the small- and medium-sized app developers for in app purchases. Oftentimes these charges can be up to 30%! This is not only expensive for the app developers, but if they can, they pass the charges on to us, the consumer. The tech giants also use other methods to make sure their apps do better in the marketplace, such as promoting their apps over those of the small developers and make it difficult to even get apps into their marketplace in the first place.