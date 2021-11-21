Letter to the Editor: Time to take notice to how redistricting works

Do your county supervisors respect your opinion? Their choices on how to manage the county redistricting process suggests they do not and that they are hoping you won’t notice.

Following the census each decennium, voting districts are re-drawn to ensure equal representation at all levels of government from local through federal. In 2001, voters approved Proposition 106 telling elected officials we didn’t want them drawing the lines because they proved to be highly partisan and beneficial to those drawing them. That law established an independent panel of two Democrats, two Republicans and one Independent to draw state and federal voting lines.

On the local level here in Coconino County, we have five districts that each elect a representative to the County Board of Supervisors. These district lines must also be redrawn. Despite the voters having defined an objective, nonpartisan way to accomplish this, our Board of Supervisors have gone a different route.

All members of the current board are registered Democrats. They have hand picked county staff members to form a “redistricting committee.” It appears all of those chosen are also Democrats. This results in a process that goes past the “appearance of a conflict of interest” for four reasons. One, all committee members are from the same party (coincidentally, the same as the supervisors). Two, the committee members work for the Board of Supervisors, so how can they be unbiased? Three, the Board of Supervisors gave the committee direction (publicly!) to be sure to take into account the current incumbents. Four, one of the committee members is an elected official, exactly who the voters proved with Prop 106 that they wanted excluded from the process.

The lines drawn this year will be with us for 10 more, so it’s critical that they be right. You need to contact your county supervisor and request an independent citizens commission be formed to complete this critical work. Absent that, it will be crucial for everyone to provide feedback on the new districts that we can only hope will be fair.

ROB WILSON

Flagstaff

