Letter to the Editor: Time to take good, hard look at AZ representation?

Our Congressional representatives Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko should be ashamed of themselves for their role in blatantly disregarding the expressed will of Arizona’s and America’s voters in pursuit of their partisan agenda, for undermining the foundational principles of American democracy and for fomenting actual sedition. But they are not -- a fact that should alarm and disgust every Arizonan.

They have violated the sacred trust of Arizona voters, they have violated their oath of office, they have weakened our nation to the point of imperiling our system of government and they have degraded America in the eyes of the world.

They stand in the shadow of great Arizonans such as John McCain and Barry Goldwater, who served our state and our country honorably and well. But Reps. Biggs, Gosar and Lesko have instead brought shame upon themselves and upon our state. And they have shamed our country. We were once the shining light of democracy and freedom in the world, but to the consternation of our friends and the jubilation of our enemies, we have lost that honor thanks in large part to the shameful dereliction of duty by these three.

They have demonstrated that they are unfit to serve in the high office to which they were elected. As an Arizonan, as a patriotic American, I demand that they resign.