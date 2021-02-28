Letter to the Editor: Time to show more support for what has been done by schools

The anger and sadness has been brewing deep in my heart and increases to a boiling point every time I hear, “Our kids are falling behind!” It is said with a finger wagging towards our young people and schools as if they are at fault, as if nothing is being done, as if they alone and are exempt from the trauma, isolation, grief and loss that humankind has experienced across the globe!

Our young people and our schools need to be applauded for being able to function at all! We should be holding them up and giving them praise and telling them it will be OK. We should be compassionate and supportive. They are learning and some of this learning will serve them in the future far better than meeting the 10.2 standard for English. The pandemic is and will define all of us forever.

We need to move forward together, thoughtfully, into the new reality. This time is a reset not a setback. We need to explore and incorporate well-researched and successful educational models from across the globe. Project and experiential based deep learning collaborative models prepare our young people for the world ahead in health and in strife. Look it up!