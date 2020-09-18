Letter to the Editor: Time to show Bob Thorpe the door out

Bob Thorpe still isn’t done messing with northern Arizona. After abandoning his run for the State Senate last October, the Arizona State Representative announced that he was running for the Coconino County Board of Supervisors (District 4).
It’s an ironic move given that Thorpe spent his years in the Legislature fighting for state control over counties and cities — especially “troublemakers” like Flagstaff that had the gall to pass local laws that Thorpe didn’t like. In 2016, after Flagstaff voted to ban plastic bags, Thorpe voted to prohibit cities from doing so.
Thorpe also voted for the “Airbnb bill” that passed in 2016 and prevents cities from regulating short-term home rentals. The Legislature passed this bill in reaction to cities such as Scottsdale and Sedona that had passed laws banning or restricting vacation rentals. As a result of this bill, Arizona cities cannot pass laws to prevent developers from going into neighborhoods and building 6,000-square-feet mini-hotels. Without local control, cities are helpless to take action against “party houses.” Another consequence of proliferating short-term rentals has been a reduction in affordable housing.
During his eight years in the Legislature, Thorpe introduced legislation to forbid college students from voting in the district where they attended school, ban Arizona’s schools from discussing anything that promotes “social justice,” force the federal government to give up ownership of federally owned land, and adopt “American free-market capitalism” as the state’s official “political-economic system.”
In 2013, Thorpe made headlines for racist tweets (such as praising the “crowd pleasing” antics of a Missouri State Fair clown wearing a Barack Obama mask while running away from a bull). After a public outcry, Thorpe deleted the controversial tweets and locked down his Twitter account so that only approved followers would have access. In 2017, some constituents launched a #WheresBob? hashtag campaign after he refused to respond to their phone calls and emails. Two years ago, I asked to follow Thorpe’s protected Twitter account, “azrepbobthorpe,” but as of today, my request is still “pending.”
Thorpe may not be done with northern Arizona, but we should and must be done with him.
KARYN RIEDELL
Flagstaff
