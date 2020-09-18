Letter to the Editor: Time to show Bob Thorpe the door out

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Thorpe still isn’t done messing with northern Arizona. After abandoning his run for the State Senate last October, the Arizona State Representative announced that he was running for the Coconino County Board of Supervisors (District 4).

It’s an ironic move given that Thorpe spent his years in the Legislature fighting for state control over counties and cities — especially “troublemakers” like Flagstaff that had the gall to pass local laws that Thorpe didn’t like. In 2016, after Flagstaff voted to ban plastic bags, Thorpe voted to prohibit cities from doing so.

Thorpe also voted for the “Airbnb bill” that passed in 2016 and prevents cities from regulating short-term home rentals. The Legislature passed this bill in reaction to cities such as Scottsdale and Sedona that had passed laws banning or restricting vacation rentals. As a result of this bill, Arizona cities cannot pass laws to prevent developers from going into neighborhoods and building 6,000-square-feet mini-hotels. Without local control, cities are helpless to take action against “party houses.” Another consequence of proliferating short-term rentals has been a reduction in affordable housing.