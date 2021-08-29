Letter to the Editor: Time to put pressure on the corporations

Trying to slow human-caused climate change requires complete support by all corporations in this country and globally. Major corporations can and have manipulated social behavior and common beliefs.

Having any effect on the dire predictions of human-caused global warming will require changes in social behavior and understanding of the science-based conclusions. It will take local, national and all the world contributors to moderate, if still possible, a new world climate like we humans have never known.

Unfortunately, past and present corporations have not had a record of actions with the best interest of we regular folks. Examples are many; cigarette companies denigrating the science and delaying actions that could have saved lives, fossil fuel companies for years have done the same, Purdue Farma and the OxyContin killings, the car industry, and even some mass media outlets have placed profit over truth and our well-being.

Think about it. As predicted, human-caused climate change is changing our whole world as we know it. Isn’t it reasonable for all segments of society to work together toward mitigating a climate catastrophe for our children’s children and beyond?

NAT WHITE

Flagstaff

