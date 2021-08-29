Letter to the Editor: Time to put Ducey behind bars over COVID quandaries?

Gov. Doug Ducey is a disgrace in his efforts to prevent Arizona’s school leaders from mandating masking in the schools during the current pandemic surge. For the life of me I cannot understand why a person with intelligence can possibly believe that his edict banning the mandate of masks in Arizona’s schools can be good for the citizens of Arizona, especially children, teachers and school support personnel, many of whom are immunocompromised.

This is not an issue of liberty but, rather, an issue of public health. Gov. Ducey is using the lives of our citizens for political games and, from my perspective, is committing a very serious crime through his actions. Gov. Ducey is well aware of the lethal capacity of the coronavirus. He is also well aware that his actions have in the past year plus and continue to lead to citizens of Arizona becoming severely ill and dying.

Because of this I believe he should be arrested and prosecuted for murder. No one should have the power to institute policy that knowingly results in the sickness and death of many citizens of this great state.

JONATHAN C. MCINTIRE, PHD

Flagstaff

