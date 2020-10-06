Letter to the Editor: Time to pass the torch of leadership to Coral Evans

We first met Coral Evans over 25 years ago as we entered the nonprofit world in Flagstaff. She was already working hard to make Flagstaff a better place for all of us to live. Over the past two decades she has grown, as her impact on our community has, always working to make Flagstaff more inclusive and caring for those that are struggling.

It is past time for the torch of leadership to be passed from the old white men who have led this state for too many years to a more diverse and representative group of new leaders who will represents all of Arizona. We can think of no more qualified to be part of that leadership than Coral Evans. It is past time for Flagstaff’s representatives in the state Legislature represent Flagstaff values, not the far-right agenda we have watched cater to the haves at the expense of hard-working Arizonans.