Letter to the Editor: 'Time to hesitate is through' on climate change actions

Even if you question the cause of climate change, costs from pollution, life-threatening health disorders, environmental destruction and loss of global competitiveness are ignored at our peril.
Eighty percent of U.S. imports come from countries that already have a carbon price on fossil fuel production. The EU is poised to enact a border tax in 2023. Without a price on carbon, U.S. businesses will have to pay a carbon price to access EU markets. Instead, let's adopt our own carbon price and return a monthly dividend to Americans, leveling the trading field, decreasing U.S. carbon pollution and taking care of Americans.
Did you know that a fee on carbon is popular across the political spectrum? Two-thirds of Americans told Pew Research climate change concerns them. The fastest, fairest, most effective, efficient means of making a real impact charges fossil fuel producers for carbon production and distributes those fees to U.S. families, helping them transition to clean energy. Over 3,000 eminent economists support this market-based approach. The Fortune 500, Business Round Table and Black Rock view climate change as detrimental to our economy.
Congress members increasingly support climate action but need to hear from bipartisan constituents. Use social media and your message will push them to legislate a solution. Tell them we want a price on carbon and a dividend to families. This crisis requires targeted, effective, quick action. Tell Sens. Sinema and Kelly and Congressman O'Halleran, the "time to hesitate is through."