Letter to the Editor: 'Time to hesitate is through' on climate change actions

Even if you question the cause of climate change, costs from pollution, life-threatening health disorders, environmental destruction and loss of global competitiveness are ignored at our peril.

Eighty percent of U.S. imports come from countries that already have a carbon price on fossil fuel production. The EU is poised to enact a border tax in 2023. Without a price on carbon, U.S. businesses will have to pay a carbon price to access EU markets. Instead, let's adopt our own carbon price and return a monthly dividend to Americans, leveling the trading field, decreasing U.S. carbon pollution and taking care of Americans.

Did you know that a fee on carbon is popular across the political spectrum? Two-thirds of Americans told Pew Research climate change concerns them. The fastest, fairest, most effective, efficient means of making a real impact charges fossil fuel producers for carbon production and distributes those fees to U.S. families, helping them transition to clean energy. Over 3,000 eminent economists support this market-based approach. The Fortune 500, Business Round Table and Black Rock view climate change as detrimental to our economy.