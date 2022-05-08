 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Time to heat up efforts for fire safety

No fires from March to July 15! Every spring we have severe dryness and winds. It's getting worse every year. Every fire reported in or near the forest should be put out that day. Anyone responsible for a fire should be fined thousands of dollars.

LINDA L. BRADLEY

Flagstaff

