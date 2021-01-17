Letter to the Editor: Time to do a better job serving the disable in our community

For a community to be truly inclusive, it must at least attempt to provide equal access to opportunities and resources for all who live there. In Flagstaff and Coconino County, those living with disabilities are not being given this same respect when it comes to Open Public meetings as well as many community services.

Both the City of Flagstaff City Council and the Coconino County Board of Supervisors Open Public meetings are held without ASL interpretation, transcription services or even closed captioning after the fact in videos online. Likewise, the public library has no braille reading materials and the entrance ramp inclines uphill, making the actual ability to use the library for wheelchair users difficult at best. Both the city and county websites are a challenge for both the visually and hearing impaired users and are not accessible.

Those living with disabilities in our town are being denied access to information that most of us take for granted. The Americans with Disabilities Act is a 30-year-old law and our community needs to do a better job of finding ways to include all of its community members. “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,” Coretta Scott King. Inclusion should be a given for all of us.

DANI LAWRENCE

Flagstaff

