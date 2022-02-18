Letter to the Editor: Time to considered a 'gaping wound in our democratic process'

Well, the official Arizona Legislature games have started off with a bang. Right out of the gate, Republican legislators are trying to stack the competition odds in their favor by introducing several changes in the rules that will handicap voters’ access to the polls.

Some of their opening gambits include measures to restrict eligibility to vote by early ballot (i.e, repealing the active early voting list), imposing burdensome requirements on organizations that conduct voter registration, prohibiting unmonitored drop boxes (this one sponsored by LD6 Rep. Blackman) and voting centers, and requiring additional ID for drop-off ballots.

Claiming rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election, Republicans in both the House and the Senate are offering up these and other pieces of legislation to eliminate legitimate voters from the rolls who don’t support their team — this in spite of the fact that out of more than 3 million votes cast in the election only four cases of fraud resulted in criminal charges. Some of the proposed legislation may look fairly innocuous on its face, but these numerous little cuts eventually run together to become one big, gaping wound in our democratic process.

Instead of allowing the legislature to change the rules to favor one side over the other, let’s demand that they instead level the playing field to support everybody’s ability to get in the game. Call your representatives now and ask them to oppose ANY legislation that will further impede voter access to the polls.

SARAH KING

Flagstaff

