Letter to the Editor: Time to address, make best use of Thorpe Park property

I am writing this regarding a park-designated acreage that all citizens of Flagstaff own. For the past decades, acreage at Mogollon Street just south of Frances Short Pond has been a city council nightmare. The acreage was designated a portion of Thorpe Park over 60 years ago. Regardless, the city usurped the property, calling it a city maintenance yard for over 50 years now.
Throughout all of those years, the property is, and has been, a portion of Thorpe Park. That designation is serious, legal and unchanged. What has changed over that time is eight different city councils, nine mayors, and hard to tell how many city managers and staff. In the past two years, the maintenance yard has had an excellent new location. Clean up of the Mogollon property is in process -- kind of.
The property in the past two years has experienced low-income housing options and other non-Thorpe Park possibilities, which we, the citizens of Flagstaff, have gone round and round about at city council meetings.
Today, I met with two city council members and the city manager at the Mogollon property to discuss the current use of the property while finding funds and planning for what the land is intended -- a park for all the citizens to enjoy. Yes, the land is again used for storing equipment for several water and street projects in process downtown. This morning, I was given a solid commitment from those council members and the city manager. They assured me that the property is Thorpe Park and that going forward, all planning and ideas will be for city park functions.
Flagstaff citizens, let’s use this as a start in trust and commitment to making full use of the Thorpe Park property, which has always been the Flagstaff citizens’ wishes for Thorpe Park.
JIM DAVID
Flagstaff
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!