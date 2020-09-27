Letter to the Editor: Time to address, make best use of Thorpe Park property

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing this regarding a park-designated acreage that all citizens of Flagstaff own. For the past decades, acreage at Mogollon Street just south of Frances Short Pond has been a city council nightmare. The acreage was designated a portion of Thorpe Park over 60 years ago. Regardless, the city usurped the property, calling it a city maintenance yard for over 50 years now.

Throughout all of those years, the property is, and has been, a portion of Thorpe Park. That designation is serious, legal and unchanged. What has changed over that time is eight different city councils, nine mayors, and hard to tell how many city managers and staff. In the past two years, the maintenance yard has had an excellent new location. Clean up of the Mogollon property is in process -- kind of.

The property in the past two years has experienced low-income housing options and other non-Thorpe Park possibilities, which we, the citizens of Flagstaff, have gone round and round about at city council meetings.