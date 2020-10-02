Letter to the Editor: Time spent with Babbott leads to support for his vote

Please vote for Art Babbott for Arizona House, District 6. I believe he is absolutely the right person to represent us during these challenging times.

I had the opportunity to serve with Art on the Coconino County Board of Supervisors for four years. I found him to be, without fail, well-versed on the issues, dedicated to finding fair and impactful solutions; and, perhaps, most importantly, tireless in his efforts to hold government accountable to the benefit of taxpayers.

Art Babbott always did his homework. He initiated needed discussions and posed solutions that were workable and effective. Art knows what he stands for and is loyal to his values. I counted on Art to say what he meant, and do what he said he would do. I was never disappointed. We didn’t always agree, but I knew I could talk with him and he would be open to considering, and when it made sense, adopting a differing view.

Art is courageous and outspoken when the need arises. He doesn’t shirk from tough topics and Art is a master of solving complex problems.

You can count on Art to have our backs at the state Legislature. I know I will.

MANDY METZGER

Flagstaff

