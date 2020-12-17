Letter to the Editor: Time is now to focus hard on 'healthier planet and better economy'

We’re at the end of an unprecedented year, one that has brought on many unique challenges for me and my community. But we’re about to enter into a new era -- with new leadership entering the White House in January. I finally have hope that we’ll have re-committed ourselves to science, cleaning up our air and helping our communities thrive.

This change of administration from a climate denier to a climate champion represents a new direction for our country, one that is ready to tackle the climate crisis head on while at the same time being on the precipice of healing and rebuilding our economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

I am strongly encouraging our new administration and representatives in Arizona to lead efforts to power up our economy and create good paying jobs by making smart investments in clean energy and electric vehicles. It’s time to prioritize upgrading our transportation system -- investing in clean, renewable energy, and supporting innovation efforts that will get us there. I know we can rebuild better, because I know we are better. By doing this, we will give the next generation a healthier planet and better economy.

NEHA KHURANA

Flagstaff

