Letter to the Editor: Time for Thorpe to call it quits?

Bob Thorpe is termed out of the Arizona Legislature and now running to be on our County Board of Supervisors. Thorpe should be permanently retired from politics and government. I’ll add one more example to the list of reasons I’ve been reading in the Arizona Daily Sun letters in recent weeks.

In the face of so many problems, from education to healthcare to our climate crisis, Thorpe chose earlier this year to make his priority a bill that would have allowed private landowners at the Mexican border to ignore usual building permit requirements and to build their own private walls in a futile effort to keep refugees out of the U.S.

Of course, President Trump promised in 2015 when he was first running for election that Mexico would pay for a big wall along the entire border. Instead, U.S. taxpayers have paid for a relatively few new miles of wall with money partially diverted from other Defense Department projects. Thorpe and his Republican cronies, to keep the symbol of Trump’s wall alive, were willing to eliminate local control over safe and proper building standards.

This man is a danger with a radical agenda and does not belong on our County Board of Supervisors.

BARBARA ORCUTT

Flagstaff

