Letter to the Editor: Time for leaders to get serious about COVID as winter nears

We can decrease the number of COVID-19 infections in Arizona for a third time in seventh months with the appropriate government actions. We just set a daily record for the number of COVID-19 illnesses in the United States today, Oct. 23. 82,000. The coronavirus has not disappeared and we are not just around the corner from the end of this pandemic.

These winter months are going to be difficult. Gatherings inside of more than 10 people without masks and ignoring social distancing will spread the virus. Shaking hands should be avoided. We need to wash our hands often. None of this information is new but it is effective. I realize that nearly everyone I speak to is tired of these restrictions and CDC recommendations, but if we are diligent, we can decrease the spread. It has worked in New Zealand as they followed the appropriate healthcare guidelines. They just re-elected their prime minister in response to her successful guidance.