Letter to the Editor: Time for IRC to 'up its game'

By year’s end, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission will determine our political fate for the next 10 years by drawing Congressional and Legislative district maps. The commissioners have just wrapped up a statewide “listening tour.” Chair Neuberg seems sincere in wanting to hear from citizens about their “communities of interest;” however, this listening tour has not given citizens equal access due to a failure of logistics.

Some examples: Although IRC’s website contains press releases announcing hearing dates, they failed to purchase advertising in local papers, radio announcements, or social media ads. Our local media didn’t cover the Coconino County events. The result is that only the politically attuned were able to attend the “listening tour.” Both the Republican and Democratic parties were well-represented at the Flagstaff hearing on July 29, but where were other citizens who care about how government affects their lives? Likely, they didn’t know the hearing was happening.

Navajo and Apache counties had even worse problems. Hearing sites were publicized and then canceled or relocated. Translators were not readily available. Again, only the politically connected even knew the hearings were happening.