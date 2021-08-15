Letter to the Editor: Time for IRC to 'up its game'

By year’s end, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission will determine our political fate for the next 10 years by drawing Congressional and Legislative district maps. The commissioners have just wrapped up a statewide “listening tour.” Chair Neuberg seems sincere in wanting to hear from citizens about their “communities of interest;” however, this listening tour has not given citizens equal access due to a failure of logistics.
Some examples: Although IRC’s website contains press releases announcing hearing dates, they failed to purchase advertising in local papers, radio announcements, or social media ads. Our local media didn’t cover the Coconino County events. The result is that only the politically attuned were able to attend the “listening tour.” Both the Republican and Democratic parties were well-represented at the Flagstaff hearing on July 29, but where were other citizens who care about how government affects their lives? Likely, they didn’t know the hearing was happening.
Navajo and Apache counties had even worse problems. Hearing sites were publicized and then canceled or relocated. Translators were not readily available. Again, only the politically connected even knew the hearings were happening.
The IRC asked for written input and provided an online tool for citizens to map and describe their communities of interest. Submitting a map was a condition of submitting one’s written description. The mapping tool is highly sophisticated -- which made it hard for the uninitiated to use. Those without strong internet service couldn’t use it at all.
I hope the IRC steps up its game on the next round, but I’m not confident they will. They may travel again but only after receiving more online input on their initial map releases. This process gives great advantage to those privileged to have internet.
Furthermore, the process is easily manipulated by organizations like Fair Maps, whose website has canned comments, many of which aren’t accurate factually or legally. Some GOP candidates even roused supporters to try to gerrymander their primary opponents out of legislative districts. This is not good government and it’s not what the people who voted to for an Independent Redistricting Commission intended or what we deserve.
ANN HEITLAND
Flagstaff