Letter to the Editor: Time for councilmembers to reconsider farmers market closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While bars, restaurants and other businesses in Flagstaff are all open, the Flagstaff Community Farmers Market remains closed, denying residents access to healthy and locally grown food and products. Other outlying communities have opened their outdoor markets with new safety measures, but the City of Flagstaff has not granted the permit for our market to open.

As a healthcare professional, it is sad and frustrating to see people gathering in bars and restaurants, and attending a graduation block party on Fourth Street, and then being denied access to essential healthy food. Now is a great time for people to focus on healthier eating. If we can safely shop indoors at a grocery store, we can certainly do so outside.

As an eco-minded community member, it will also be sad to drive my dollars out of town in order to shop at a farmers market and support our local farmers. I hope our city councilmembers will see the light and permit the farmers market to happen before our locally grown fresh food season has ended.

DEB LINDA

Flagstaff

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0