I know that Congress is always happy to wade into waters they have no business getting into, but their obsession with trying to ban TikTok is truly misguided. This is an app used by 150 million people, and they do more than just post dance videos. They organize communities, revitalize businesses and spread education among young people. Taking that away is shortsighted, and given that we have the First Amendment, probably illegal. If Congress truly wants to make an impact in this space, why not legislate the way our data and privacy is used by all of these social media companies. It's alarming how unregulated that is and how at-risk many of us are when it comes to security breaches and data hacks. Government shouldn't get into the business of banning companies, but it is their responsibility to protect its citizens. I hope Sen. Sinema, Sen. Kelly and the rest of our delegation realize that.
DAVID RAUTH
