On behalf of the following not-for-profit thrift stores in Flagstaff, I want to express my sincere thanks to the Daily Sun, Mayor Becky Daggett, and especially to all our loyal and newly discovered customers for celebrating National Non-Profit Thrift Store Day on Aug. 17. We initiated what we hope will become a treasured annual Thrift Store Crawl -- which started Aug. 1 and culminated in Mayor Daggett helping us draw six gift basket winners from the over 200 participants who submitted their passports, having visited at least four of our stores.