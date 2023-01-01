Letter to the Editor: Three suggestions for national healing

Our nation’s political divide is driven by fear and ideology splitting rather than uniting our country. I offer three ideas that may bring US or USA closer to unity.

Our nation’s foundation is the equality of all people. However, when one sector can contribute more money than another, then equality loses to the cacophony of political attack ads. One way to level the field is to ban “dirty money” from corporations and the wealthy buying favoritism. Candidates and family member contributions should be capped at $X of their own money.

Current party politics select further “right” or “left” candidates, leaving the center void. “Ranked choice voting” enables all registered voters to select their top three candidates with winners moving on to the finals. This system has worked well in Alaska, with other states considering it.

With governors/presidents nominating judges predominantly from their party, our courts are now politicized. Perhaps a judge seeking a different bench self-nominates via a qualification letter to the State Election Committee (SEC).

Every election, the SEC reviews candidate judges by lawyers who’ve argued cases in their courtrooms. These reviews are in voter guides and assess the judge’s courtroom management, the integrity of their rulings and other criteria.

A review committee of SEC members and lawyers with case experience before the judge would vet those applicants and select three to five judges for eligibility. The governor/president then nominates someone from the vetted list who then is confirmed or denied by the state or federal Senate.

I hope this letter provides a beginning of national healing.

BRYAN BATES

Doney Park