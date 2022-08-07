Letter to the Editor: Three (sarcastic) cheers for the Forest Service

As a longtime Flagstaff/Coconino County resident, I am sending this open letter to the U.S. Forest Service. Congratulations! Three cheers for you! If your forest management goal was to wreak havoc in the community with costly (monetary, as well as loss of property to the fire and to subsequent flooding, and the added emotional and financial stress to individuals who now have to deal with expensive flood insurance and, for some, flood damage to their homes and property) consequences of this past June’s completely unnecessary man-caused wildfire -- you have succeeded beyond your wildest dreams!
Countless voices called for forest closure following the disastrous wildfire in April of this year due to the ongoing and pervasive drought conditions plaguing our forest. We were ignored. Granted, the majority of us do not have degrees in forest management, but we have life experience of living in the Coconino National Forest that informs our common sense and tells us when situations are untenable and dangerous.
People are also reading…
- Flagstaff police chief placed on administrative leave
- Flagstaff woman sentenced to 2 years in prison for attempted drug sale
- Flagstaff water supply line compromised by flood damage
- Flagstaff Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on freeway
- Updated results: Flagstaff votes in primary elections; Daggett, Deasy advance for mayor
- Pedestrian hit and killed near Butler Motel 6 in Flagstaff
- Coconino County updating results from statewide primary elections; Crane, Rogers advance
- Residents rattled after voyeur caught on camera at The Overlook at Buffalo Park
- Fratelli Pizza, Mama Burger raise funds for flooded family
- Pedestrian hit and killed near Butler Motel 6 in Flagstaff
- Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen
- Here’s what Coconino County residents can expect when voting the Arizona primaries today
- Tracking the money behind Flagstaff's three mayoral candidates
- Ask a Ranger: The Great Camel Experiment revisited, Part 1
- Complete results from Tuesday's primaries; Pelosi defends Taiwan during visit; Vin Scully dies at 94
Your lack of a proactive response to the foreseeable outcome of the forest conditions has created a long-term disaster for this city and county. It is absolutely heartbreaking! Where once we looked forward to the monsoon with joy, now it brings anxiety and fear to the hundreds of families downstream of the uncontrolled runoff of the burn scars.
Shame on you! Let us only hope that your response to similar forest conditions in future will reflect an effort on your part to learn from your mistakes as there is no proof of this to date.
SABRA LOWE-ZEDICK
Flagstaff
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
- App
- Developer
- Giant
- Tech
- Marketplace
- Platform
- Kelly
- Election
- Gop
- Primary Election
- State Legislature
- Denier
- Joan Fredrikson
- Attacker
- Argument
- Adrienne Bischoff
- Usfs
- Funds
- Technology
- Sensor
- Worth
- Holder
- Treasure
- Propane
- Campfire
- Campground
- Society
- Yes
- Climate Change
- Runaway
- Fossil Fuel
- Pine Forest
- Forester
- Site
- North
- Az Mission
- Mercy
- Patient
- Sponsor
- Guardian
- Article
- Journalism
- Computer Science
- Ski Area
- Tribe
- Owner
- Mdp
- Priority
- Opportunity
- Mayor
- Severity
- Shotgun
- Hunter
- Rifle
- Civilian
- Cash Register
- Coconino High School
- Cashier
- Grocery Store
- Rival
- Autocracy
- Democracy
- America
- Dictatorship
- Public And Administrative Law
- Voting Right
- People
- Vote
- Al Gore
- Electoral College
- Mike Pence
- George W. Bush
- Elector
- Restriction
- Database
- List
- Habitat
- Wildlife
- Devastation
- Respect
- Belief
- Kerry
- Environmental Protection Agency
- President
- Ecology
- American
- Carbon Emissions
- Investigation
- Impeachment
- Search
- Nancy Pelosi
- Attorney
- Trump
- National Guard
- Militia
- Federal Government
- Laser
- Grandchild
- Genealogy
- Advertising
- Crap
- Money
- Blossom
- Fireworks
- Display
- Fishing
- David Cook
- Hunting
- Doll Baby Ranch
- Wendy Rodgers
- Paul
- Pit
- Experience
- Music
- Negativity
- Campaign
- Talk
- Attack
- Ballot
- Insurrection
- Local Elections
- Paul Deasy
- Kind
- Minister
- Destefano
- Wound
- Assault Rifle
- Ammo
- Magazine
- Mockery
- Skill
- Situation
- Supporter
- Nonprofit
- Credit
- Solver
- Listener
- Admiration
- Manchin
- Parliament
- Sinema
- Senator
- Official
- Polling Place
- Congratulation
- Awardee
- Secretary
- Ducey
- Educator
- University
- Classroom
- Test
- Solution
- Greenhouse Gas
- Heat
- Atmosphere
- Physics
- Geophysics
- Air Pollution
- Planet
- Spain
- Agency
- Citizenry
- Strategy
- Election Day
- Lori Matthews
- Brandon
- Plank
- Intent
- Natural Resources
- Grand Canyon Protection Act
- Senate
- Sportsman
- Energy
- Booth
- Visitor
- Culture
- Museum Of Northern Arizona
- Artist
- Ware
- Bankruptcy
- Continental
- Lake
- Refill
- Payer
- Scar
- Museum
- Flood
- Local Government
- School Superintendent
- Lauren Boebert
- Extremist
- Deborah
- Conservative
- Bill
- Joe Manchin
- Chuck Schumer
- Build Back Better
- Social Media
- Party Line
- Pac
- Rhetoric
- English Teacher
- Mary Jacobson
- Obligation
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Condition
- Forest Management
- Food
- Open Letter
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!