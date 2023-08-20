In my opinion, avoiding uncomfortable or divisive topics to keep the peace sounds pretty much like white privilege to me. Can parents of Black children avoid having a discussion with their children on how they may need to act around bigoted authority figures? Can bullying, violence and oppression against the LGBTQ+ community simply go away by avoiding discussions of such discrimination in our society, our schools and our churches? Isn’t it white privilege when we can chose to avoid or legislate against lectures, teachings, history, sermons, books and articles that we simply do not want to hear or read or have taught that bring us discomfort?