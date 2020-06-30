Letter to the Editor: Thorpe comments on mask mandate 'stupid thing to say'

After reading Robert Thorpe’s comments as reported in the June 24 issue of the Sun, I was disgusted and appalled at what he said about masks and “liberal mayors” after the governor left it up to mayors to set mask rules for cities. What an incredibly stupid thing to say. How about “mayor’s protecting their citizens?” or the fact mayors might not have to make those decisions if we had a governor who had made better decisions?

This is not a partisan issue! This is an issue about lives and being safe. Are masks annoying and inconvenient? Yes. But they are an effective measure against the virus. By wearing one and following the safety rules, the lives you might save could be family, co-workers, total strangers and your own. Do the right thing and wear a mask, follow the rules about distancing -- by working together, we can beat this.