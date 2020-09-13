Letter to the Editor: This year's election puts voting values in perspective

Recently my friend said to me that when Biden gets in, he will raise my taxes. Whether or not this is true, I don’t know. However, I appreciated the comment because it helped me think through the values on which my vote is based. Taxes are low on the list.
The values that are important to me begin with integrity and honesty; then care for our environment; equal justice and economic opportunity for all; honoring the constitution and the rule of law; upholding the integrity or our electoral processes; and, most important of all, respecting the dignity of every human being.
JOSEPH HARTE
Flagstaff
