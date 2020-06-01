Letter to the Editor: This teacher's vote will go to Deasy for mayor of Flagstaff

Paul’s knowledge of the issues is outstanding, and as a city we will be able to move forward through the problems that are here and yet to come. I have full faith that Paul will protect us from developers who plan on trying to swindle our city into more student housing developments. I know Paul will make sure we climb out of the mountain of debt the city is in as a result of years of neglect regarding our public safety pension fund. Paul will ensure that workers are protected and prosper in our town in the years to come.