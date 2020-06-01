Letter to the Editor: This teacher's vote will go to Deasy for mayor of Flagstaff

As a social studies teacher that emphasizes the importance of civic discourse and smart discussion in my classroom, I fully support Paul Deasy for Flagstaff mayor.
Paul’s knowledge of the issues is outstanding, and as a city we will be able to move forward through the problems that are here and yet to come. I have full faith that Paul will protect us from developers who plan on trying to swindle our city into more student housing developments. I know Paul will make sure we climb out of the mountain of debt the city is in as a result of years of neglect regarding our public safety pension fund. Paul will ensure that workers are protected and prosper in our town in the years to come.
As a teacher, I want thoughtful and thorough people running our government. I know he will be both of these. As an educator himself, and someone who has worked extensively in public policy and economics, I trust Paul to lead our city through the next several years.
During this time of COVID uncertainty, I’m certain in the quality of leadership and authority Paul brings to the table as he serves as our next mayor. Please join me in supporting my friend Paul Deasy for mayor this year!
AUSTIN KERR
Flagstaff
