Letter to the Editor: This reader won't case vote for someone who can't cast theirs

When on the phone with a volunteer from the Charlie Odegaard base, it was brought up that his opponent Paul Deasy was too inexperienced to lead and that Charlie had a voting record and experience that extends decades in this town. It was a conversation that lasted 45 minutes. I asked questions ... I listened ... I countered. It was worth the time to understand.

Yet in all that experience that Charlie has ... unfortunately it's not enough to actually vote for president. He intentionally left it blank in 2016 and has no intent on voting this year. When I asked him personally where he stood ... his response was "Your vote for mayor depends on the presidency?"

Yes. Yes it does. It does because we can argue all day long on social reform and what funding should go where ... we can talk about housing projects and university issues ... we can talk about social services and anything else. But what we can't argue on is the fundamental rights that we all have.

I have no idea where Charlie stands. And I'm not casting my vote for someone who can't cast theirs.

I did, however, have a meaningful exchange with Paul Deasy. And while I may not agree in every aspect of his policy ideas, I do have incredible confidence that his heart is led to serve. And that is something I want from my town mayor.