Letter to the Editor: This reader is going as Independent Art Babbott for Halloween

For Halloween I'm going to go as Independent Art Babbott. Republicans are going to scream "Radical!" and "Socialist!" and hide under the bed. They get lots of mail telling them to be afraid, very afraid. Democrats will cry out "Stranger danger!" and hide their single child under the bed. They get phone calls from the party telling them to use only one of their two votes for House of Representatives in LD6 because the other one might be a bad apple with a razor in it.