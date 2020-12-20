Letter to the Editor: 'This is our drinking water!'

I'm thanking the City of Flagstaff for halting the drilling at Red Gap Ranch and not trusting Desert Mountain Energy corporation when they claim no harm will be done to our local water because they are technically not fracking.

In light of the current helium boom which is threatening local water in all of northern Arizona as well as the Petrified Forest, it is only right to question. Why and how DME was allowed to get this far is another question. This is our drinking water!