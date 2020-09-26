 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: This election season shows how linked together we all are
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: This election season shows how linked together we all are

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

We are in the middle of a contentious election season. The candidates make their pitches but we are not hearing much about compassion and the common good. In the midst of the pandemic, high unemployment, loss of healthcare, systemic racism and the impacts of climate change, it is clear that my own good is linked to the good of everybody else. In Flagstaff and in the nation, we will sink or swim together. Let’s keep these things in mind when we mark our ballots.

PATRICIA ELLSWORTH

Flagstaff

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News