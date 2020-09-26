Letter to the Editor: This election season shows how linked together we all are

We are in the middle of a contentious election season. The candidates make their pitches but we are not hearing much about compassion and the common good. In the midst of the pandemic, high unemployment, loss of healthcare, systemic racism and the impacts of climate change, it is clear that my own good is linked to the good of everybody else. In Flagstaff and in the nation, we will sink or swim together. Let’s keep these things in mind when we mark our ballots.