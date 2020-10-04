Letter to the Editor: 'This election is about the survival of our very democracy'

Donald Trump is openly suggesting that he may not accept the results of the election if he doesn't win, and questioning the legitimacy of voting by mail. This is appalling! No president has threatened to disregard the outcome of an electoral process, ever.

With this stance, Mr. Trump has changed the very substance of this election. It is no longer about national policy or good governance or partisan advantage. This election is about the survival of our very democracy; it is about the very soul of our nation.

Think of it -- what will happen to America if Joe Biden wins the election and Donald Trump refuses to accept the result? This may be the supreme test of our democracy; will we stand up and defend our democracy, or will we let it be destroyed by an enemy within?

As Arizonans, we know that voting-by-mail works -- we've had it for years, and it's honest, and it's fair. Other states have been voting by mail for years, and without problems. Donald Trump even votes by mail. There is no evidence whatsoever that voting fraud will be a significant issue, here or in any other state.