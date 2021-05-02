Letter to the Editor: Thinking back to racial awareness in colleges

The powerful article on “Structural Racism” at NAU by Ricardo Guthrie (April 23) brought back to me my own involvement with the concept and its implications some 50 years ago. What happened then not only illustrates the pervasive and historical depth of the injustice it represents but has meaning for the present problem he points out. I hasten to say that I have no connection with NAU and no reason to doubt anything he says or the good intentions of the university. But the parallels are important.
In early 1970, I was the chair of the English department of a state college in California, faced with a new kind of problem. The white scholar teaching our course in Black Literature had just informed me he would not teach the course again, since despite his experienced teaching and impressive publications in the field, the students persisted in asking about his racial credentials for teaching the course. He agreed with those students and we agreed he would not teach it again. But who would? Our racially mixed student body valued the class and students lined up to take it. I was not alone in those days in my blindness to the effects of race in teaching and learning, and to my later embarrassment, I spoke with an esteemed colleague at a neighboring university and offered him the job. He asked for time to think about it, but sounded willing. He had written two well-reviewed books on Black literature. He was a white southerner.
The next morning I was greeted with three Black students from the Black Student Union waiting outside my office. They were polite but firm. “We hear that you have offered one of our classes to some white buddy of yours,” the spokesman for them said to me. When I confessed the truth and praised my friend's academic qualifications, he was skeptical. “Of course, you did seek out a qualified Black professor first,” he said. I was caught and sought to repair the damage. We agreed to delay the proposed appointment and to make sincere and wide efforts to find a more appropriate replacement. I suddenly realized, for the first time, that our department was almost entirely made up of white males. (Please remember that this was five decades ago.) I asked him for his help in the quest and he said he would be pleased to work with me. For the next two weeks, we circulated notices about the course to be taught throughout southern California and he used his wide contacts in the Black community to spread the word. He was an impressive young man and a very good colleague in our quest. To my surprise, I came up with no one and he found two possible candidates. They were good people but, we agreed after interviews, simply had no knowledge of the field. After a month without results, he sat in my office in anger and despair. “How can it be that we have nobody to teach this course, in this area with so many Black people?” he said, very near to tears. “What is wrong with this world!” I asked him if he felt he could teach it himself. He gave a wry smile. “I'm a sociology major. I just don't know enough to teach a literature class,” he said. And he told me to call up my friend, since the course was necessary and he wanted to take it himself. But my friend knew enough about the difficult situation on our campus to decline, and the course was not taught for five years.
Our department decided after the next failed search that we would have to produce our own professor. We found a willing Black undergraduate English major with outstanding promise and devoted ourselves to working with him. In time, he was accepted in the graduate program at a nearby University of California campus and wrote an outstanding doctoral dissertation on the subject of Black literature. We hired him and he became a fine teacher and eventually a college dean. His course was an outstanding success.
So, in a way, the story has a happy ending. But the underlying institutional racism of the experience — quite typical of the time, and still casting a bleak shadow over higher education — and my own participation in it stays with me, now long retired and enjoying life in Flagstaff. That Mr. Guthrie found it at NAU should surprise no one and ought to drive major reform. Much has improved in the last half century in relation to racial awareness, but it seems that higher education has to learn the lesson over and over again.