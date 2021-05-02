Letter to the Editor: Thinking back to racial awareness in colleges

The next morning I was greeted with three Black students from the Black Student Union waiting outside my office. They were polite but firm. “We hear that you have offered one of our classes to some white buddy of yours,” the spokesman for them said to me. When I confessed the truth and praised my friend's academic qualifications, he was skeptical. “Of course, you did seek out a qualified Black professor first,” he said. I was caught and sought to repair the damage. We agreed to delay the proposed appointment and to make sincere and wide efforts to find a more appropriate replacement. I suddenly realized, for the first time, that our department was almost entirely made up of white males. (Please remember that this was five decades ago.) I asked him for his help in the quest and he said he would be pleased to work with me. For the next two weeks, we circulated notices about the course to be taught throughout southern California and he used his wide contacts in the Black community to spread the word. He was an impressive young man and a very good colleague in our quest. To my surprise, I came up with no one and he found two possible candidates. They were good people but, we agreed after interviews, simply had no knowledge of the field. After a month without results, he sat in my office in anger and despair. “How can it be that we have nobody to teach this course, in this area with so many Black people?” he said, very near to tears. “What is wrong with this world!” I asked him if he felt he could teach it himself. He gave a wry smile. “I'm a sociology major. I just don't know enough to teach a literature class,” he said. And he told me to call up my friend, since the course was necessary and he wanted to take it himself. But my friend knew enough about the difficult situation on our campus to decline, and the course was not taught for five years.