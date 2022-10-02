Letter to the Editor: Think big with Grand Canyon bison

Thanks to Sun reporter Sean Golightly and NPS bison project leader Miranda Terwilliger for the Sept. 23, 2022, article on bison.
The bison in Grand Canyon National Park have developed some unusual behavioral adaptations. …
We know so very little about pre-contact bison range and behavior. It is clear that wood bison can be stealthy in the forest but there’s more. The Grand Canyon bison have been aggressively hunted for over 100 years, 80 years of which were in the House Rock Valley. If they aren’t stealthy, they are dead.
Moving members of this herd to the planes may be a mistake. This heard is well-adapted to the rugged lands of the Southwest, lands bison have been in for millennia and this herd in particular for over 100 years.
This heard desperately needs our help to manage them cooperatively with not just the NPS and AZ Game and Fish. Bring in the tribes, U.S. Forest Service, the BLM, and the State of Utah. Think Big! Bison need lots of land to roam in, and this herd needs a connected walkway to the Henry Mountain herd by Blanding, Utah.
TOM MARTIN
Flagstaff
