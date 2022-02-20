Letter to the Editor: 'They know best; the people be damned'

Our Arizona Legislature seems hellbent on ignoring three foundational principles dating from the creation of our country. Our founding patriots argued that 1) political power comes only from the governed; 2) that overthrowing elections destroys freedom; and, 3) support of public education is a primary purpose of government.

The signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 mandated that "... Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed." Watching our Republican legislature making multiple attempts to bypass referenda voted by "we the people," reminds me of they do not accept this founding principle. They seem to believe that their power overrides those powers conferred "...by the consent of the governed." They know best; the people be damned.

In much the same way, consider that Republican members of our legislature and the Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican party are subpoenaed to testify regarding apparent fraudulent attempts to overthrow a national election! Listen then, to George Washington's Farewell Address: "But let there be no change by usurpation ... it is the customary weapon by which freedom is destroyed." Overthrowing an election? Destroying democracy? Again, they know best; the people be damned.

When the Republicans in the State Senate appear ready to hold a spending cap for education hostage to their own political ends, and do all in their power to extinguish public education, I offer the words of George Washington in 1787: "In a republic ... what duty more pressing on its legislature than to patronize a plan for communicating (knowledge) to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?" Savaging public education? Yep, only they know best; the people be damned.

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff

