I’ll say it again and keep saying it until Congress passes a ban on assault weapons. These mass shootings are not an acceptable way of life. How long are we going to keep accepting the sale of assault rifles? It won’t be perfect; there will still be killings; but it will save some lives to ban assault guns. Many of the killers had recently bought the weapon before using it.

Single shot rifles and shot guns are acceptable for hunting, but semi-automatic weapons have got to go. The assault rifle is a military weapon and has got to go. The bullet explodes inside a person. DNA has to be used oftentimes to identify the victim. Children blown apart. This is madness.

As I have said many times before: I love American and am ashamed of America. I was a high school teacher for 41 years. I have three honorable discharges from the military: two from the Air Force and one from the Marines. I would serve again.

Ban assault weapons. I’m ashamed of America.

BOB BOWSER

Flagstaff