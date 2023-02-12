The Child Tax Credit (CTC) is not just best for struggling families, it is best for the whole community. The research shows that the Child Tax Credit allows families to afford childcare, transportation and rent. This helps those same families maintain employment and contribute to the local economy. When the Child Tax Credit was extended in 2021, child poverty in Arizona and across the rest of the country was cut nearly in half. Since its expiration, those same children fell back below the poverty line once again.

As a student of global health, I am familiar with the long-lasting implication policy interventions such as these can have. Because the CTC helps families afford groceries so they can feed their children, it helps combat child undernutrition. In fact, when the CTC expired at the end of 2021, food insufficiency (a more severe form of food insecurity) spiked by 25%, according to Boston University’s School of Public Health. Child undernutrition leads to poor cognitive development, impaired immunity, and even poor health and economic outcomes later in life.

We have an incredible opportunity to alleviate child poverty and promote the health of our communities, but a lack of political will is the only thing stopping us. Our representatives, Sen. Kelly and Sen. Sinema, have power to make this right. If Congress passes tax legislation this year, an expansion of the CTC to all low-income families -- with monthly payments -- must be in it.

RAYNA CASTILLO

Flagstaff