Letter to the Editor: There are plenty of masks to go around

Re: the article about Northland Prep. As was noted in the article, these decisions are made by a board, not an individual. I shudder to think of the lessons some parents are teaching their children; specifically that their child's comfort is more important than potentially harming another student(s).

The article featured a comment to the effect that the board president needed to listen to what people want. Maybe the decision made is what people wanted. Why should a generalization be made that everyone agrees with what you want?

I don't know what makes me more angry; the tantruming toddlers ("You can't make me wear a mask!) or the "tin foil hat" people. I shudder to think how these folks would have handled rationing during the two world wars. I can imagine hearing, "Drinking coffee is my Constitutional right and no one is going to tell me I can't drink as much as I want!" And of course, as is typical with anti maskers/vaxxers, they respond with harassment and abuse toward the person that had the audacity to disagree with them.

I don't know what was said on social media since I quit using the cesspool it has become after the 2016 election. It sounds like it was more a matter of interpretation than actual inappropriate content.