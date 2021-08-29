 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: There are plenty of masks to go around
Letter to the Editor: There are plenty of masks to go around

Letters

Re: the article about Northland Prep. As was noted in the article, these decisions are made by a board, not an individual. I shudder to think of the lessons some parents are teaching their children; specifically that their child's comfort is more important than potentially harming another student(s).

The article featured a comment to the effect that the board president needed to listen to what people want. Maybe the decision made is what people wanted. Why should a generalization be made that everyone agrees with what you want?

I don't know what makes me more angry; the tantruming toddlers ("You can't make me wear a mask!) or the "tin foil hat" people. I shudder to think how these folks would have handled rationing during the two world wars. I can imagine hearing, "Drinking coffee is my Constitutional right and no one is going to tell me I can't drink as much as I want!" And of course, as is typical with anti maskers/vaxxers, they respond with harassment and abuse toward the person that had the audacity to disagree with them.

I don't know what was said on social media since I quit using the cesspool it has become after the 2016 election. It sounds like it was more a matter of interpretation than actual inappropriate content.

The pandemic has brought out the absolute worst of some people in this country. Lacking in empathy seems to be worn as a badge of pride with this segment of the population. A portion of this same group is overrunning hospitals just because of their own selfishness.

The lesson our children are being taught is that the only thing that matters is what they want, and to heck with everyone else. After all, for these folks, wearing a piece of cloth over one's mouth to protect others is certainly the height of indignity.

LEANN TRAYLOR

Flagstaff

