Letter to the Editor: There are more dinner plates to fill in Flagstaff

I want to make sure that the community is aware of “The Pantry.” We are different from the Food Bank in that our members make their own choices of food, grocery store style, instead of being handed an already filled box of food that they may or may not be able to use. Our members really appreciate this. They also appreciate that we are open 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, 52 weeks a year to accommodate working people and those that can only shop on the weekend. We welcome all. Come by car, bicycle or on foot. The Pantry is handicap accessible. In the first nine months of this year, 2,100 residents have shopped at The Pantry. We welcome anyone in the county who needs our help.