Letter to the Editor: There are more dinner plates to fill in Flagstaff

Letters

Responding to “Raising Funds to Help the Hungry” in the Arizona Daily Sun on Nov. 4. Congratulations to them for their 30 years of kind work.

I want to make sure that the community is aware of “The Pantry.” We are different from the Food Bank in that our members make their own choices of food, grocery store style, instead of being handed an already filled box of food that they may or may not be able to use. Our members really appreciate this. They also appreciate that we are open 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, 52 weeks a year to accommodate working people and those that can only shop on the weekend. We welcome all. Come by car, bicycle or on foot. The Pantry is handicap accessible. In the first nine months of this year, 2,100 residents have shopped at The Pantry. We welcome anyone in the county who needs our help.

The Pantry is run only on donations We are not subsidized by any government or religious entity. Any donation is for rent, utilities and food. Our store and our staff are all volunteers.

Because of inflation, we need 30% more in donations to keep the store open. While there are many worthy causes in the United States and from other countries, please consider helping us in this local endeavor.

SANDY BERRY

The Pantry

2573 E. Seventh Ave.

Flagstaff

 

