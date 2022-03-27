Letter to the Editor: 'The world needs to wake up' to climate issues

The world needs to wake up. We cannot sit back as we watch the Earth die a slow and painful death. It has been in a state of remission since 1988 when the Senate finally saw global warming. I am only in college and yet those precious 19 years of being alive have never been filled with knowledge of climate-related issues. I never knew I needed to ask questions, because I was never told about the issue.

And yet the ignorance that used to be bliss is truly the detrimental object in my path of living a long life, yet not longer than the planet I am on. Deniers need to put aside their pride and their own ignorance to finally see what the truth is: this planet is dying and we have around eight to 15 years to get our actions straight. If not, it is truly too late.

There is no more waiting or another "I'll do it tomorrow." Open your eyes, because while I was oblivious to the topic for so long, at least when someone finally told me the issues and problems occurring, I was smart enough to listen. So I beg everyone to read up on climate change, come with an open mind, and listen. Truly listen and understand the severity of past generational mistakes, and what you and your generation can do to fix it.

EMILY STOCKER

Flagstaff

