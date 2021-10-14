Letter to the Editor: The vaccinated want their freedom, too

Is there a difference between freedom and right? I feel enslaved to those crying for their freedom to refuse COVID-19 vaccination by claiming their "right" to do what they want! While they exercise their “rights” based on an unjustified understanding of freedom in this country, I feel totally controlled by their unfair decisions.

My understanding of “rights” is: "being in accordance with what is just, good, and proper" for all members of a society -- regardless of personal feelings. And to me, that means protecting ALL from a virus that is responsible for thousands of deaths. This is not a freedom/rights issue. It’s a health emergency based on science and research to vaccinate all Americans in a collective action to support everyone’s right “to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness”. The flip side of freedom that many are not taught is RESPONSIBILITY.

Having been vaccinated, I try hard not to be judgmental, but I am so angered when I realize the reason I cannot attend a lecture, go to an indoor movie or take my grandson to any indoor play area. Being aware that an unvaccinated person could pass on the virus to me or others is not fear; it’s knowing that I or anyone can still be infected because of others’ lack of understanding and assuming their responsibility to the community.